JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The man arrested in connection with a Monday shooting near the Tweetsie Trail entrance wasn’t the shooter, and two other men who haven’t been arrested fired the shots at the victim, a police affidavit says.

That document also states that the man who has been arrested, 21-year-old Aiden Debord, went to the scene to confront the victim about Facebook posts harassing his family.

Police arrested Debord Wednesday and charged him with one count of aggravated assault in the incident, which Investigator Jacob Worley’s affidavit says was captured on an area business’s security cameras.

Worley’s report says the video from Local Motion bike shop at 100 Van Brocklin Way showed three men approach the victim at the business, and also showed the other two, who were later identified by police, shoot at the victim.

Police interviewed Debord Tuesday and he told them about the alleged Facebook harassment.

“(The victim) had publicly disclosed his location on his Facebook page and Debord went there to confront him about his social media posts,” the affidavit says. It adds that Debord told an investigator he brought the other two men “”due to a social media conversation between (the victim) and Debord where (the victim) had told Debord to bring a firearm with him to confront him.”

Debord said “he never intended for (the victim) to be shot,” but that he did know the men with him were carrying firearms, according to the affidavit. Debord also reportedly said the victim “was brandishing a knife.”

Worley’s affidavit, though, adds that “it’s clear that the defendants pre-planned to confront the victim with firearms” and also clear from the video that “the defendants first approached the victim.”

News Channel 11 has reached out to JCPD to ask about the status of the other two men named in the affidavit and whether they are actively searching for them and is waiting to hear back.