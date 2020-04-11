AFD: Home destroyed after Friday evening fire

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The Town of Abingdon confirms a house is now destroyed after a fire from Friday evening.

The following statement was issued by a town spokesperson Saturday morning:

“On Friday, April 10, 2020, at approximately 6:05 PM, the Abingdon Fire Department was dispatched to the 800 block of Glenview Drive in reference to a residential structure fire. Upon arrival, the structure was engulfed in flames and the occupants were able to escape without injury. The fire was contained to the one structure, starting at the back of the house, and did not spread to any additional structures. The residence is a total loss.”

Crews from the Abingdon Fire Department, Washington County, VA Sheriff’s Office, Abingdon Police Department, Green Spring Fire Department, and the Washington County, VA Life Saving Crew responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation this morning.