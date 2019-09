KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A power outage is affecting thousands of customers in Kingsport and eastern Hawkins County.

Appalachian Power is reporting 4,059 outages in Hawkins County and 312 in the Kingsport-area of Sullivan County.

It is unclear what caused the outages.

Appalachian Power estimates power to be restored by 6:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.