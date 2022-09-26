KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Appalachian Power on Monday morning reported hundreds of customer outages throughout multiple communities in Sullivan and Hawkins counties following a storm Sunday night.

According to an area outage map, there are 1,239 customer outages total in Northeast Tennessee communities — many cited to be due to “tree contact.”

Hundreds of customer outages were reported in the Willowbrook Terrace communities, and crews are working to assess the damage. An estimated restoration time is not yet available as of 7:30 a.m.

Multiple other outages — also due to tree contact — in the Shady View communities that were reported Sunday at 6:30 p.m. are estimated to be restored by 10 p.m. Monday, the map states.

In Mount Carmel communities near Hammond Avenue, 196 customer outages were reported around 6:18 p.m. Sunday and are expected to be restored by 10 p.m. Monday.

Power outages are also reported in the Chestnut Hills Drive area, with restoration expected by noon Monday.

For a complete look at the AEP outage map, click here. To report an outage, click here.

This is a developing story. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.