MARION, Va. (WJHL) – Firefighters in Marion, Virginia extinguished a fire in a church steeple on Tuesday.

According to a post from the Adwolfe Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to the scene in the 100 block of Fortner Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire on the exterior of the steeple.

A small extension of the fire was extinguished inside the church.

Firefighters cleared the scene by 3 p.m., according to the post.

No injuries were reported from the fire.