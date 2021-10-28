Bristol city leaders collaborating with private sector to ‘Advance Bristol’

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bristol City leaders announced a partnership with the private sector aimed at promoting economic growth and community development on Thursday.

The partnership will be called “Advance Bristol.”

The goals of the non-profit are to expand educational programs and workforce development as well as establish and develop art and cultural districts and look into long-term projects like adding more parking to the downtown area.

One of the first things on the agenda is to install a speaker system in downtown Bristol. this project is expected to be completed in the early spring of 2022.

You can learn more about Advance Bristol by clicking here to visit their website.