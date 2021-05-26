Adult incontinence retailer relocates to Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a two-month process, a new online retailer has moved their facility to Johnson City.

Norton Hurley, the business in question, traffics in adult diapers and incontinence supplies such as pads and wipes.

According to the release, the brand has worked in cooperation with local contractor Summers Taylor to build the warehouse and infrastructure system.

Brent Rangen, founder of the site, said that Johnson City made more sense than their previous location in Black Hills, South Dakota. Rangen expects the move to cut shipping times and increase efficiency.

According to the release, the adult incontinence market is a $4 billion market with expected growth.

“We’re currently seeing Kimberly Clark’s Depend product as the flagship product to the market,” said Rangen. “Making claims that 1 in 4 adults experience urine leakage in one form or another, and as the stigma goes away, we will welcome seeing buyers stop stuffing shopping buggies and start relying on the convenience, cost savings and better products offered by online retailers such as NortonHurley.com.”

The site is currently offering discounts to Tri-cities residents, with half off of a new user’s first order after using the code “Summers” at checkout.