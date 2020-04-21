‘Adopt-A-Senior’ gaining traction in Greene County, all across Tri-Cities

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – School rivalries are special in any community. Take Green County: sometimes they just don’t like each other.

“They like to talk a lot of trash to each other and that’s ok,” Natasha Gray said.

Those students might think they have nothing in common, but this year’s senior class does,

“When Governor Lee made the announcement that he was recommending that schools be canceled for the rest of the year we all knew that meant proms and graduations were gonna be canceled,” Gray said.

They didn’t get the proper recognition for their achievements. Natasha Gray wanted to change that.

“A friend of mine in Anderson County actually invited me to their group and that’s how I got the idea I was like ‘hey you care if I do this for Greeneville/Greene County’ and she said ‘of course not,'” Gray said.

The group is on Facebook, called ‘Adopt-A-Senior.’ Parents of a senior at any of the high schools in Greene County can make a post about their senior, and Greene County residents can join the group and adopt them.

The idea has spread to other counties in the Tri-Cities as well.

“Whoever had joined the group would comment adopted I want to adopt this one and then the premise is they would send gift cards do gift baskets things like that,” Gray said.

Chan Humbert adopted three of them; that’s three gift baskets she has to put together.

“I’ve already got Serina’s pretty much done because she was the first one that I picked up and then boys are a little tougher I have a daughter so it was a little easier with her but boys don’t want to tell you what they want,” Humbert said jokingly.

“Personally no matter what I get I’m gonna be thankful, somebody adopting me was enough but I know that there’s some behind the scenes stuff with the person that adopted me and my parents but I don’t know what I’m getting yet,” adopted senior Ethan Inscore said.

But it’s that extra effort for that moment of appreciation, that makes this a welcomed substitute for these seniors.

“It just really shows that when times are hard people really do come together they really do care about each other,” Gray said.

You can find Michael Epps on Facebook and Twitter.