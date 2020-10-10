Adopt-A-Highway cleanup efforts resume Sunday after COVID-19 paused work in March

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation announced Saturday that statewide Adopt-A-Highway cleanups will resume, beginning Sunday.

Cleanups have been paused since March due to the spread of COVID-19, and the program is resuming with additional procedures in place meant to keep volunteers safe, officials said.

These measures include:

· All volunteers must submit a new liability waiver which includes COVID-specific language.

· Face masks must be worn at all times on TDOT right-of-way.

· All volunteers will be given their own personal safety vest to wash and reuse.

· No more than 10 volunteers are allowed to participate in a single cleanup event.

· Volunteers must notify local TDOT staff of a cleanup event, at least 5 days in advance.

“The work our Adopt-A-Highway volunteers do is an invaluable part of our efforts to remove litter from our highways,” explained TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright in a news release. “These new procedures will allow those operations to resume in a safe manner.”

According to the press release, Adopt-A-Highway is a free program for the public to volunteer to clean up a 2 mile stretch of local state highway. Cleanups are conducted quarterly and reported to TDOT. Local department staff provides safety equipment, trash grabbers and bags. For the effort, TDOT installs free roadside recognition panels along every adopted area, naming the adoptive individual, group, or organization. For help getting started, program resources are available electronically on the TDOT website.