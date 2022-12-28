GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A propane explosion led to the collapse of a building at Admiral Propane yesterday, and business safety staff told News Channel 11 that they think they know the cause.

According to Bob Wallace, Admiral Propane’s safety director, gas from the business’s lot made it inside the nearby building before finding a source of ignition and blasting the back wall down. The source of that gas, Wallace said, was an overturned tank.

Wallace said the tank on the right overturned while the ground was thawing. (Photo/Ben Gilliam, WJHL)

“When it rolled over, it caused a valve on top of the tank to discharge propane,” Wallace said. “And that’s the source of the gas that got into the building.”

The partially-filled tank had been sitting on cinderblocks for maintenance before the arctic blast froze the ground underneath it. That freeze caused expansion of water in the soil, Wallace said, and Tuesday’s sun warmed the ground up again.

“Our theory is that the soil that the block was sitting on began to thaw somewhat,” Wallace said. “It softened underneath the block on one side, it allowed the tank to tilt. And when it tilted enough, it actually rolled over.”

The building’s siding was melted from the explosion’s heat, and the back wall was blown down. (Photo/Ben Gilliam, WJHL)

The explosion blew out the building’s supports enough to cause a collapse, but Wallace said he’s thankful no one was injured in the blast.

“We have two ladies, customer service reps, that work in this building. At the time of the incident, they were in this building, which is the office,” Wallace said, referring to the collapsed building’s connected neighbor. “Neither one of them is injured. Obviously they’re a little shook up by what happened, but no there are no injuries.”

As of Wednesday, regular power service was still out on-site. Wallace said a generator is keeping the lights on. Service from Admiral Propane is expected to continue despite the incident.

Customer service representatives were present in the office (Left) while the explosion occurred in the storage area (Right). No injuries were reported. (Photo/WJHL)

“The telephones are being answered, calls are being dispatched, we’ve got personnel, drivers and technicians out in the field taking care of the Greeneville customers,” Wallace said. “Our Greeneville customers should see no disruption in their service, everything as far as they’re concerned is business as usual.”

As the official investigation continues, Wallace said the rebuilding effort is underway. Cleanup crews were at the business Wednesday, and contractors are reportedly on tap to start a new building on the grounds.