Investigation underway after threatening note found at Dobyns-Bennett High School

The new front of Dobyns-Bennett High School

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police are investigating after a threatening note was found at Dobyns-Bennett High School on Tuesday.

According to Dobyns-Bennett Principal Dr. Chris Hampton, the staff became aware of the note around lunchtime.

The note reportedly suggested a potential threat at Dobyns-Bennett on Wednesday.

The Kingsport Police Department was immediately notified and have begun an investigation with administration to find the source of the threat.

