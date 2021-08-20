Additional safety measures in place for ‘Blippi the Musical’ at Freedom Hall

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – “Blippi the Musical” will be making a stop at Freedom Hall in Johnson City this weekend.

The popular streamed children’s program teaches children in a fun and innovative way and this Sunday they’ll continue their mission of learning but through song.

Officials with Freedom Hall said they’re not only preparing to host the cast of “Blippi” but they’re also making sure the show is as safe as possible.

Only about 600 tickets have been sold so far and officials with Freedom Hall say that’s a good thing because it will allow social distancing. Normally, the venue can hold anywhere from four to five thousand people.

Mask wearing will also be required and safety measures are in place.

“We have hand sanitizer stations out just about everywhere that you could imagine and some of the stand-alone as well. There’s plenty of signage out, like most events, and like most things that are happening these days, we ask that you take precautions and you take care of your family and we want you to make good decisions about those kinds of things,” said Freedom Hall General Manager Mark Stone.

Tickets are still available for those wishing to attend. there will be added security and additional face masks available for those who do not have one.