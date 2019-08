BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Bristol Virginia Police are investigating after a third-party threat was allegedly made to a local high school.

Bristol Public School Superintendent Keith Perrigan tweeted saying the threat was allegedly made by a student Monday night to Virginia High School.

Last night, we received a 3rd party report of a potential threat to Virginia High. The threat was allegedly made by a student on social media. The Bristol Virginia Police has been investigating the report but have been unable to verify that the threat was actually made. — Keith Perrigan (@BristolSuper) August 27, 2019

So far, the threat has not been verified.

Perrigan said additional police presence will be at the school Tuesday morning to provide extra safety.

Additional police presence will be at Virginia High this morning as an extra measure of safety. The investigation will continue until the the police have reached a satisfactory conclusion. — Keith Perrigan (@BristolSuper) August 27, 2019

Perrigan said the investigation will continue.