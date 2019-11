MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Additional officers from the Morristown Police Department were at Morristown-Hamblen East High School Wednesday morning after a student indicated that another student may have brought a gun to the school.

Officers identified and spoke with the individuals involved and determined there was no threat.

Officers have identified and spoken with the individuals involved with the reported threat at East High this morning. No threat was found. — MorristownPolice (@MorristownPD) November 6, 2019

According to a Facebook post from the City of Morristown, Morristown-Hamblen West High School had also been placed on soft lockdown as a precaution.