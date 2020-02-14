Additional charges filed in Wise County cemetery shooting

WISE, Va. (WJHL) — More charges have been filed in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred earlier this month at a Wise County cemetery.

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office has charged Marshea Noell Absher, 29 of Norton, with abduction, conspiracy to commit aggravated malicious wounding, and conspiracy to commit abduction.

Investigators say one person was killed and two more injured in an ambush shooting at a cemetery on Limestone Road, off of Stephens Road.

The sheriff’s office confirms that Absher was the woman who deputies found inside of a car after she had been shot in the back.

Absher has been arrested and is being held without bond at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wise County Sheriff’s Office at 276-328-3566.

