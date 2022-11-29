GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Tuesday afternoon, toy cars were delivered to Ballad Health’s Greeneville pediatric therapy clinic.

The cars were modified by “AdaptoPlay” a non-profit organization that gives kids with varying ability levels a different way to use toys.

The group is able to customize how the cars are controlled depending on what each child needs, whether that be a bigger control, or a control in a different location.

“When the cars are given out, kids light up,” Suzanne Wilhoit, an Occupational Therapist with Ballad Health said. “When they get that first mobility. It’s just amazing, I mean that’s why I do what I do.”

The toy delivery was made possible through the Ballad Health Niswonger Children’s Network grant to AdaptoPlay.

Tuesday was the kickoff, with more cars expected to be delivered to other Ballad Health pediatric therapy locations in the Tri-Cities.