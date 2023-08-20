KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport’s “A.S.P.I.R.E. Inclusion Classes” are set to begin on Tuesday, which gives adults with physical or cognitive limitations and disabilities an opportunity to be athletic with a group.

According to a release from the Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department, the program aims to ensure fair and equal competition among participants.

“This class is not just about physical activities; rather, it’s about creating a welcoming environment where everyone’s differences are embraced and celebrated,” said Program Administrator Renee Ensor.

The adaptive exercise classes take place on Tuesdays from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the V.O. Dobbins Sr. Complex. The free classes do not require registration and are open to those aged 22 and up.

The release said activities will include warm-up exercises, stretching, running games, team games and a craft. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lunch to eat with their fellow athletes.

Classes take place on Tuesday mornings through May 2024, according to the parks and recreation department.

More information on the adaptive exercise classes and other community programs in Kingsport can be found on the parks and recreation department’s website.