CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County Mayor Rusty Barnett shared a photo online of a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Blevins Road Friday.

Ribbon cutting for ADA Fishing Ramp on Blevins Rd!!! Posted by Russell Barnett on Friday, November 22, 2019

The ceremony was held for the new handicap-accessible fishing ramp near the Watauga River.

Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency officials say this is the first ADA accessible ramp for the river.