GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Appalachian Fair Officials announced the finalized lineup for the annual fair at the Appalachian Fairgrounds.

The lineup and performance dates are:

Carly Pearce – Monday, August 22

Russell Dickerson – Tuesday, August 23

Walker Hayes – Wednesday, August 24

We Are Messengers – Thursday, August 25

Shenandoah – Friday, August 26

Dailey & Vincent – Saturday, August 27

The theme for this year’s Appalachian Fair will be “Acres of Fun.”

Tickets will go on sale July 14 at noon. For more information, tickets and questions visit appalachianfair.com.