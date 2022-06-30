GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Appalachian Fair Officials announced the finalized lineup for the annual fair at the Appalachian Fairgrounds.
The lineup and performance dates are:
- Carly Pearce – Monday, August 22
- Russell Dickerson – Tuesday, August 23
- Walker Hayes – Wednesday, August 24
- We Are Messengers – Thursday, August 25
- Shenandoah – Friday, August 26
- Dailey & Vincent – Saturday, August 27
The theme for this year’s Appalachian Fair will be “Acres of Fun.”
Tickets will go on sale July 14 at noon. For more information, tickets and questions visit appalachianfair.com.