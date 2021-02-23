ACLU of Tennessee: Prohibiting student-athletes from kneeling would be unconstitutional

NASHVILLE Tenn. (WJHL) — The ACLU of Tennessee says university policies preventing student-athletes from kneeling during the playing of the national anthem would be unconstitutional if implemented.

The organization released a statement on Tuesday after state lawmakers criticized East Tennessee State University’s men’s basketball team for taking a knee during the national anthem.

Some lawmakers have questioned if such conduct by student-athletes is protected under the First Amendment.

Tuesday, 27 Republican state senators signed a letter encouraging Tennessee’s public universities to implement policies prohibiting student-athletes from kneeling. None of the six Democratic senators signed the letter.

The ACLU of Tennessee released the following statement: