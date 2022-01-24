Ace Hardware in Johnson City to close, Hobbytown USA moving in

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Benedict’s Ace Hardware closed its doors after 30 years of continuous business in Johnson City, a release said Monday.

The establishment’s last day of business took place on Friday, Jan. 21 after an owner retirement. All inventory and equipment is to be sold by RomaBarr Enterprises in a liquidation sale throughout the weekend of Jan. 28-30. On Friday and Saturday, the sale will be going on from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sunday the sale will continue from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. before shuttering the business permanently.

The building itself was sold to a private buyer, but the release states that the building will become the site of HobbyTown USA once it moves from its location on Bristol Highway.

The move is expected to take place between Summer 2022 and April 2023.