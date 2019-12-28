Accused ‘spree killer’ to appear in Florida court

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WJHL) – The suspect accused of killing three people, including a Greeneville man, is expected back in a Florida courtroom next week.

According to court records obtained by News Channel 11, a hearing for Stanley Mossburg is set for Monday in Polk County, Florida.

Documents also show that he is facing several charges, including 2 counts of first-degree murder, armed kidnapping and tampering with evidence.

He’s pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Police say he allegedly killed two roommates in Polk County on October 13.

This was after investigators say he killed Christopher Short on October 1 at the Celebrity Coin Laundry in Greene County.