Accused spree killer faces additional charges in Florida

POLK COUNTY, Fl. (WJHL) — The suspect accused of killing three people, one of which is a Greeneville man, is now facing additional charges in Florida.

According to court records from Polk County, Stanley Mossburg is now five charges of using credit and debit cards, along with criminal use of personal identification, of the two roommates authorities say he killed back in October in Florida.

You can view those new charges below.

Court records also show Mossburg submitted a demand to the court for a speedy trial for his original charges. He currently faces two counts of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and aggravated kidnapping for the case in October.

Mossburg is also suspected of killing Christopher Short of Greeneville. Authorities in Greene County say Mossburg reportedly killed Short outside of the Celebrity Coin Laundry back in October before going on the run to Florida.

He is expected back in court in March.