Accused Marion cross burner seeks dismissal of bond violation charge

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A man accused of burning a cross at someone else’s home in Marion last year wants his bond violation charge dismissed.

Investigators say James Brown burned a cross at the home of another man who had organized a march in Marion earlier on the same day.

Following the incident, Brown was arrested and charged with lying to federal agents and criminal interference with fair housing based upon the victim’s race.

Brown was released from jail but arrested again in September and charged with possessing “a firearm in or affecting interstate or foreign commerce, while knowingly being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in violation.”

He now wants the charge dismissed “because it leaves people of ordinary intelligence to guess at its meaning.”

A judge has temporarily suspended the case to wait on a similar argument being heard in another court.