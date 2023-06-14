JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Access ETSU has been providing support for young adults with intellectual disabilities for the past 4 years. The program allows young adults to expand career opportunities, find long-term employment, and acquire independent living after graduation.

Dawn Rowe, Director of Access ETSU, said they hope to create a smooth transition for students in the program that are entering the workforce.

“Some students require ongoing support to sustain employment,” said Rowe. “If they have an abrupt service disruption, then they’re not getting the support they need, which might mean that they lose hours on the job or they lose a job altogether.”

The $400,000 grant, provided by the Tennessee Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, will provide a smooth transition for students needing ongoing service within the community.

“There will be some collaborative service delivery to help students and their families build relationships with the next service provider,” said Rowe. “Those transitions will be smooth and seamless versus a gap, and then onboarding and having to restart the process again with a new system.”

When services provided to students in the program drop, it can create issues for families and students.

“Students actually kind of have a decrease in self-efficacy, a decrease in self-esteem, and it impacts their quality of life,” said Rowe.

The need for expanding the program and the grant money allow Access ETSU to bring on a new position: Community Integrative Coordinator. Melody Blevins, Access ETSU Project Manager, said the new position will make it easier to provide for students in need.

“Previously, we’ve worked together as a team with students and their families that are graduating, as well as community agencies,” said Blevins. “But this grant will allow us to have one person who’s dedicated specifically to that role, which will improve the outcomes of our graduates”

Dawn Rowe said that the mission is to make sure that students can achieve their goals and encourage long-term success through job coaching.