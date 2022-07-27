JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Academy Sports on Tuesday gifted $3,000 to the Greene County Foster and Adoptive Parent Association.

Store officials presented the gift card to the foster and adoption group in Johnson City. The funds are geared toward the association’s backpack drive.

Academy Sport’s senior regional marketing specialist, Liza Arnold, said the company aims to give back to the community.

“… For a lot of kids and a lot of parents, back to school is both exciting and stressful,” Arnold said. “So being able to help where we can is always great.”

This is not the first time the sporting goods store has helped its community; Academy has also hosted shopping sprees for children and gives back to first responders and those in the military.