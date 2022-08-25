TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Abortion is now illegal in nearly all cases in Tennessee.

Other states like Idaho, Oklahoma, and Texas also have laws banning abortion that went into effect Thursday.

It comes two months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, ruling abortion access was an issue to be decided by the states, not the federal government.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee made a stop in the Tri-Cities region Thursday in Mountain City, hosting a meet and greet with local politicians and community members. After the event, News Channel 11 was able to talk to the Governor about the abortion ban, which the Governor praised.

“It’s really encouraging to me that we have come to a place that those lives are protected and an important day for our state,” said Lee. “I think it is a really hopeful day for America. Primarily because it is a very hopeful season in the protection of unborn and the protection of the lives of unborn children.”

The ‘Human Life Protection Act’ contains only one exception.

Abortion will only be legal if a doctor determines abortion was necessary to prevent the death of the pregnant woman or to prevent the risk of severe bodily injury.

“Doctors will use their best faith judgment to determine when that mother’s life is in danger or that dangerous maternal health situation exists,” said Lee.

Otherwise, it is now a felony for a doctor to perform an abortion.

Tennessee’s so-called ‘trigger law’ was written into Tennessee code in 2019.

It said if the Supreme Court were to ever take away the federal protections for abortion access, Tennessee would ban all abortion. When the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade in June and did just that, it paved the way for Tennessee’s trigger law to take effect.

Senator Jon Lundberg of Bristol, Tenn. was an original co-sponsor of the trigger law legislation.

“I remember people saying we will never utilize this. We hoped, we prayed we would get the chance. Obviously we did. So today. I think it’s great news,” said Lundberg. “It’s a win for life. Literally there will be hundreds of thousands of more people alive because of this law.”

Not every Tennessean has hoped for this change. A group of pro-choice advocates took to East Tennessee State University to protest the ban Thursday afternoon.







News Channel 11 asked Gov. Lee if the state would consider taking further action on the law, like making it illegal for Tennesseans to travel to other states to get an abortion.

The Governor said in response, “Today is the first day of that law. So implementing that is the priority right now. We are not having discussions about any changes to that because our focus is to get the current law implemented.”

Lundberg added he does not believe that would be possible.

“I don’t think we can prevent people from leaving the state for any reason, much less that,” said Lundberg.

While the abortion ban does not contain any exception in the case of rape or incest, something Lundberg thinks that is something the general assembly may debate in the future.

“I think we will have to go back and look at it. I’ve heard from other lawmakers there’s a number of things they are concerned about,” said Lundberg.

Lee also added that Tennessee has made it a priority to get additional funding for women’s health clinics statewide and adoption and foster care services for children.