Abingdon’s Police Chief expresses frustration with Virginia’s mental health system

ABINGDON, Va (WJHL)- Abingdon Police Chief Tony Sullivan expressed his frustration with the mental health system in Virginia via twitter. He stated “the mental health system is broken and we have no way to fix it.”

Sullivan tweeted out a letter addressing that for the second time in three months the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services claims the state’s mental health facilities will be full during the holiday weekend.

“To see this happen bang bang, on consecutive holidays, seems to me that somebody doesn’t want to work on a holiday,” Sullivan said.

Chief Sullivan says the state facilities were also full during Memorial Day Weekend and the inconvenience is far too risky.

“My biggest fear is that this overcrowding situation will create a backlog of mental health patients who need treatment with no where for them to go and no where to place them,” Sullivan said.

Police departments are responsible for transporting patients to mental health facilities. According to Sullivan, now the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services are asking them to do more.

“And they are asking us to partner with them and the other stakeholders the hospitals, the service boards, the people who do the mental health evaluations to find alternative means because they imaging that the state hospitals are going to be at capacity,” he said.

The Virginia state code says “the period of custody shall not exceed eight hours from the time the law-enforcement takes the person into custody. Chief Sullivan says after that eight hour period a person is free to leave, leaving their crisis unresolved.

The Abingdon Police Department reports, within the last 6 years alone, they have transported 552 mental health patients to state hospitals for treatment. Chief Sullivan stresses that it’s time mental health transport issues be addressed.

The Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services issued the following statement: