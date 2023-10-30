ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Miss Food City was crowned on Saturday at Emory & Henry College.

Addison Smith of Abingdon was named Miss Food City 2024 at the conclusion of the pageant. Smith is a student at the University of Tennessee and enjoys photography, organizing and pickleball, a release from Food City states.

“Becoming Miss Food City was truly a dream come true,” Smith said in a release. “I can’t wait for all the memories I’m going to make, experiences I’ll have, and people I’ll get to meet in the year ahead. I am so thankful for each person who has supported me and cheered me on through my journey to the crown. I couldn’t have done it without them, and thank you to the judges for believing in me to represent the best store in town! Let’s make Food City proud!”

Smith was the valedictorian of her high school class and started her own photography business.

As Miss Food City, Smith will attend company events in 2024, which include the Food City 500 and Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

She succeeds Oakwood’s Alexis Ramsey as Miss Food City, who held the title in 2023.

Big Stone Gap’s Kerigan Robinson was named first runner-up, Johnson City’s Isabella Caruso was second runner-up, and Castlewood’s Shayli Castle was awarded Miss Photogenic Award.

The pageant’s contestants are judged based on criteria such as private interview, sportswear, professional attire, formal evening wear and on-stage questions.