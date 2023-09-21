ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Mended Women Lifestyle Recovery through Fairview Housing opened its doors in Abingdon on Aug. 14. Since then, the facility has been working to help women recover from substance abuse.

“Oh yeah, the work that’s gone into this has absolutely paid off,” said facility clinician, Mallory Addison.

Addison is talking about a group of women who set out to start the recovery center, which they accomplished through donations and grant applications.

Director of Lifestyle Recovery Programs at Fairview Housing Rick Mitchell said when opening the men’s recovery center in Bristol, Virginia three years ago, the plan was to also open one for women. Things got busy at that center, where they serve 500 men, and a waiting list developed.

Mitchell said there isn’t a facility within a 150-mile radius of Abingdon that offers substance abuse recovery for women.

“People who really wanted to make a positive change in life had no safe landing place,” said Mitchell. “Hence the grassroots effort.”

Over $700,000 has gone into the 70-bed facility. Organizations adopted a room and decorated it, making quilts and donating journals.

Almost 40 applicants are preparing to come to the facility, which leadership said is ramping up to its maximum capacity, showing the need for these services in the community.

“We had neighbors show up at open houses saying, ‘We want you here. We recognize the problem,'” Mitchell said.

Journaling, walking and peer support are some healthy lifestyle patterns that Mended Women Lifestyle Recovery works on with the patient. The facility also offers counseling.

“To set them up, that way whenever they leave here, they’re good to go and confident to do it for themselves because a lot of them have come from tough situations and not had that empowerment,” said Addison. “Not had the guidance on how to do these things.”

After just over a month, Addison said she can already see a difference in the women.

“[The women are] just always so happy and achieving so much,” said Addison. “They’re getting their jobs. They’re getting their housing and just making such great strides working through everything. It’s beautiful to see.”

Mitchell said the facility moves in about five new people per week. As of Thursday, the facility is operating with a somewhat reduced maximum capacity which Mitchell said is to make the transition easier for the women.

Mended Women Lifestyle Recovery plans to reach its full capacity at the beginning of next year.

There are more projects underway for Fairview Housing in Bristol, Tennessee and north up I-81 with hopes to add more transitional housing.