Abingdon wins USA Today’s ‘Best Small Town Food Scene’ contest

The town of Abindgon, Virginia has been named USA Today’s number one ‘Best Small Town Food Scene’.

A panel of experts picked the initial 20 nominees, then popular vote determined the top 10.

All 10 ‘small towns’ on the list have a population of less than 35,000.

In USA Today’s description of Abingdon’s food scene, the article mentioned a culinary scene as ‘equally creative’ as the town’s performing and visual arts.

Restaurants mentioned in the article include 149 Sweets, Bone Fire Smokehouse, Camella’s and Chef Jennifer’s Raw Life Giving Cuisine.

Other small towns who made the list include:

Thibodaux, Louisiana

Traverse City, Michigan

Madison, Indiana

Orange Beach, Alabama

Yountville, California

Manayunk, Pennsylvania

Whitefish, Montana

Fredericksburg, Texas

Frankenmuth, Michigan

You can find the descriptions of all top 10 ‘Best Small Town Food Scenes’ here.