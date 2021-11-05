Abingdon wins USA TODAY Reader’s Choice for best small-town food 3rd year in row

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The Town of Abingdon earned another first-place USA TODAY’s 10 Best Reader’s Choice award for best small-town food scene in the country for the third year in a row, officials announced Friday.

The locality celebrates the win, as the public votes brought Abingdon’s local eateries to victory.

Restaurants mentioned in Abingdon’s feature include the Tavern, 128 Pecan, Rain and Bone Fire Smokehouse, The Girl & The Raven, Papa Tom’s, Puerto Nuevo, Anthony’s Desserts and Mamma Mia’s.

The complete list for Best Small Town Food Scene is as follows:

Abingdon, Virginia Thibodaux, Louisiana Lewisburg, West Virginia Saugerties, New York Traverse City, Michigan Newberg, Oregon Fredericksburg, Texas Bar Harbor, Maine Stillwater, Minnesota Bluffton, South Carolina

The reader’s choice competition allows community members to share top destinations and eateries from across the U.S.

For more information, CLICK HERE.