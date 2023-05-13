ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A Walmart in Abingdon, Virginia has been evacuated due to an apparent bomb threat on Saturday afternoon, according to the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Blake Andis confirmed to News Channel 11 that the Exit 19 Walmart, located at 16032 Fifteen Mile Blvd in Abingdon, has been evacuated and crews are working to clear the area.

K-9s have been called to the scene, Andis said. The call was reported at 4:06 p.m. The store remains closed while the investigation continues as of 5 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with WJHL.com for the latest updates.