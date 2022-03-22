ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Town of Abingdon, Virginia released a new notice to residents, stating that unkempt lots, abandoned trash and tall grass will not be tolerated.

According to a release from the town, grass that is taller than 10 inches may run afoul of town ordinance 38-27. That ordinance declares weeds and trash a public nuisance, and that if owners fail to remedy the problem then the city might get involved.

If a property is found to violate 38-27, owners could face Class 4 misdemeanor charges which are punishable by a $250 fine. When an illegal lawn is reported, town officials will mail a notice of abatement to the suspect and await a response for 14 days. During those 14 days, the property owner can either cut the offending lawn or appeal the town’s letter. In the case of an appeal, the owner can appear before the town manager and make their case.

If owners don’t appeal or refuse to remove the trash, grass or weeds, then the town is empowered to begin their own abatement process. The law contains an appeal process before the county can cut the grass, remove the trash or pull the weeds without the owner’s permission.

When at last the work is done, 38-27 says owners will be provided an invoice for all costs and fees connected to the abatement. If these costs are not repaid to the town or appealed, a lien may be placed on the owner’s property until Abingdon has been made whole with interest.