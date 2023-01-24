ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A Southwest Virginia town has been nominated for two USA Today Readers’ Choice awards.

Abingdon, Virginia found itself on the list of nominees for both Favorite Small Town Food Scene and Favorite Southern Small Town.

The town is no stranger to being lauded for its food scene. Abingdon took home the title in 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019. In 2021, News Channel 11 launched its own series Abingdon Eats to highlight several of the town’s standout restaurants. Those included:

Abingdon is up against 19 other small-town food scenes from all over the U.S. Towns in Maine, Texas, California, Oregon, Minnesota and more are all featured.

USA Today also announced Abingdon is up for the spot of Best Southern Small Town. The publication made mention of the town’s location in the mountains along with the historic Main Street and its shopping options. Another Abingdon staple mentioned was the Martha Washington Inn and Spa.

Other nominees for Best Southern Small Town included Anna Maria Island in Florida, Bryson City in North Carolina, Buena Vista in Virginia and West Monroe in Louisiana.

Another regional town was also nominated for Best Southern Small Town, this one in Tennessee. Jonesborough was among the nominees. USA Today featured Wetlands Water Park, the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre and Tennessee Hills Distillery as attractions of Tennessee’s oldest town.

Voting for both contests lasts until noon on Monday, Feb. 20. The site allows anyone to vote once per day, and the winners will be announced on March 3.