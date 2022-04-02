ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Abingdon residents looking to clean out last year’s clutter are taking to the streets Saturday morning and setting up yard sales in neighborhoods all across town.

According to a Facebook post from the Town of Abingdon, the sale runs from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. You can find an online map here.

Town officials also said that several residents may have set up locations that aren’t on the final map, so it may be worth a look on streets that don’t have a marked sale.

Those that want to pick up a paper map can do so at the Abingdon Visitor’s Center or the Abingdon Farmer’s Market.