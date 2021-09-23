LIVE NOW /
Abingdon town officials to begin taking field reservations for new sports complex

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Town officials say that a new sports complex expected to be completed by the upcoming spring season will begin taking field reservations soon.

Abingdon leaders said that on Nov. 1, the recreation department will start taking the reservations and requested those interested call the department’s assistant director, Kyle Pollard at 276-623-5279 for more information.

Construction for the sports complex has been underway since March.

The latest rending of the sports complex can be viewed below:

(PHOTO: Town of Abingdon)

