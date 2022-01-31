Abingdon town manager to resign to pursue other opportunities

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Abingdon’s town manager will resign in order to pursue other career opportunities.
Town Manager Jimmy Morani and the Town Council mutually decided to part ways, according to a statement from the town.
Morani will continue to work for the town through Feb. 28.
He became town manager in May 2019.
Statement from Town Manager Jimmy Morani
“Recently, I initiated a dialogue with Town Council members about a desire to pursue other career
opportunities. When I came to Abingdon in May 2019, the Town Council was looking for a manager who
could usher the completion of essential projects. These included completion of The Meadows Sports
Complex, relocation of the Visitors Center to the Fields-Penn House, Town Code updates, and identifying
critical infrastructure needs for the Capital Improvement Plan. While the COVID-19 pandemic slowed some
of this progress, these projects are near completion. The Meadows Sports Complex and new downtown
Visitors Center will be open to the public very soon. The Town will be making significant investments on
key infrastructure projects, such as trestle repairs on the Virginia Creeper Trail, stormwater mitigation, and
sanitary sewer system improvements. These and other important projects will be included in the Capital
Improvement Plan for the upcoming budget.
Another priority of Town Council was to focus on promoting interdepartmental communication, cooperation, and collaboration in the organization. This has been accomplished through organizational restructuring and the promotion or hiring of individuals to several key positions.
My success in Abingdon would not have been possible without the support of Town Council and the hard work of dedicated Town employees. Abingdon’s future is bright and will continue to be a hub of commercial and tourism activity in Southwest Virginia.”Town Manager Jimmy Morani
Statement from Mayor Derek Webb
“Jimmy’s success in Abingdon was a reflection of his strong management skills and his ability to work collaboratively and transparently with Town Council. Less than a year into his tenure, the Town endured the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. This was a very challenging time and Jimmy was forced to make difficult decisions and budget recommendations. Despite the decline in major revenue sources as a result of the pandemic, Jimmy’s fiscal management practices allowed the Town to maintain its strong credit rating ahead of the 2020 bond issuance. This is one example of the positive impact he has made in Abingdon. I enjoyed working with Jimmy and wish him well on his new career path.”Mayor Derek Webb
Statement from Vice Mayor Donna Quetsch
Jimmy is an ethical leader who always put the interests of the Town of Abingdon first. He is a person of high moral character and courage who remained steadfast through adverse situations. During his time with Town, Jimmy has made organizational improvements that place the Town in a position for future success. Over the next month, we will work with Jimmy on the Capital Improvement Plan and FY 2022-2023 Budget as well as ensure the successful transition of projects to Town staff.Vice Mayor Donna Quetsch