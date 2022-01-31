Abingdon town manager to resign to pursue other opportunities

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Abingdon’s town manager will resign in order to pursue other career opportunities.

Town Manager Jimmy Morani and the Town Council mutually decided to part ways, according to a statement from the town.

Morani will continue to work for the town through Feb. 28.

He became town manager in May 2019.

Statement from Town Manager Jimmy Morani “Recently, I initiated a dialogue with Town Council members about a desire to pursue other career

opportunities. When I came to Abingdon in May 2019, the Town Council was looking for a manager who

could usher the completion of essential projects. These included completion of The Meadows Sports

Complex, relocation of the Visitors Center to the Fields-Penn House, Town Code updates, and identifying

critical infrastructure needs for the Capital Improvement Plan. While the COVID-19 pandemic slowed some

of this progress, these projects are near completion. The Meadows Sports Complex and new downtown

Visitors Center will be open to the public very soon. The Town will be making significant investments on

key infrastructure projects, such as trestle repairs on the Virginia Creeper Trail, stormwater mitigation, and

sanitary sewer system improvements. These and other important projects will be included in the Capital

Improvement Plan for the upcoming budget. Another priority of Town Council was to focus on promoting interdepartmental communication, cooperation, and collaboration in the organization. This has been accomplished through organizational restructuring and the promotion or hiring of individuals to several key positions. My success in Abingdon would not have been possible without the support of Town Council and the hard work of dedicated Town employees. Abingdon’s future is bright and will continue to be a hub of commercial and tourism activity in Southwest Virginia.” Town Manager Jimmy Morani

Statement from Mayor Derek Webb “Jimmy’s success in Abingdon was a reflection of his strong management skills and his ability to work collaboratively and transparently with Town Council. Less than a year into his tenure, the Town endured the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. This was a very challenging time and Jimmy was forced to make difficult decisions and budget recommendations. Despite the decline in major revenue sources as a result of the pandemic, Jimmy’s fiscal management practices allowed the Town to maintain its strong credit rating ahead of the 2020 bond issuance. This is one example of the positive impact he has made in Abingdon. I enjoyed working with Jimmy and wish him well on his new career path.” Mayor Derek Webb