ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The Town of Abingdon will participate in Virginia’s statewide tornado drill on Tuesday.

The drill will begin at 9:45 a.m. with a test tornado warning from the National Weather Service.

The town’s tornado sirens and AlertAbingdon notification system will be activated as part of the test.

The town suggests those with NOAA weather radios turn them on at 9:40 a.m. because most radios will not automatically sound an alert during the drill.