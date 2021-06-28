Abingdon to host ‘Town-Wide Yard Sale’ August 21

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Town of Abingdon will be hosting a massive yard sale on Saturday, August 21.

According to a release from town officials, the “Town-Wide Yard Sale” will last from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“Residents and business owners are encouraged to sell goods in a yard sale type setting on private property only,” the release states.

Permit fees will be waived for the event, and the town will create a list of participating residents solely for marketing purposes, according to the release. The list will be available on the town’s website and Facebook event page.

While fees are waived, a permit must still be completed either in person or printed from online and returned to the Town Municipal Building by 5 p.m. on August 4. Alternatively, permits can be emailed to tmontgomery@abingdon-va.gov by the same time and date.

Town officials expect a rise in vehicle and pedestrian traffic during the event and ask everyone to be cautious.

If you have questions regarding the yard sale, call Tenille Montgomery at 276-492-2123 or Tonya Triplett at 276-492-2234.