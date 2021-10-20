Abingdon to host Christmas lights driving tour

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The Town of Abingdon is encouraging residents and business owners to decorate for the holidays as the town plans to host a Christmas lights driving tour.

Abingdon’s Holiday Lights Driving Tour will run from Dec. 1 through Jan. 3.

Those interested in decorating for Christmas and being part of the tour are asked to fill out a form in order to get on the map. All places must be within town limits.

Forms can be found online or at the Town Municipal Building. They will need to be returned to the Town Municipal Building or emailed to tmontgomery@abingdon-va.gov by 5 p.m. Nov. 5.

Once town officials have all the locations, they will publish a map so people can drive around town to observe the Christmas lights.

For more information about the event, contact Tenille Montgomery at 276-492-2123 or Tonya Triplett at 276-492-2234.