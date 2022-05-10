ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – More than 200 local students put together care packages for foster children throughout the Tri-Cities region.

In each package, students from the Cornerstone Christian Academy Abingdon placed hygiene items, toys, blankets, socks, a Bible and handwritten notes to each child and their foster parent.

The school’s Chick-fil-A Leader Academy played a role in planning the project.

“It’s teaching leadership skills to students, but for the students to realize that they are able to do something that’s going to make a difference in our community is just awesome,” said local Chick-fil-A owner Dave Pallard.

Several area churches supported the students, who ended up raising $3,200 for the event. Chick-fil-A also contributed a $1,500 grant.