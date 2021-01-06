Abingdon ‘Stop the Steal’ rally held in support of Trump Wednesday

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A pro-Trump “Stop the Steal” gathering was held in Abingdon, Virginia Wednesday, as protestors laid siege to the U.S. Capitol. Organizers say they did not condone the violent actions in Washington.
In a statement to News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais, Washington County, Va. Commissioner of Revenue Mark Matney, who organized said:
“It was different in no violence just a peaceful gathering to show our support for Trump. The SWVA TEA Party organized the event based on the fact that many in our area could not attend the protest in DC We planned the event to go along with DC and had no idea that violence would occur there when we planned the event. It was a Stop-The-Rally because we believe the election was stolen.”