Abingdon Sports Complex ’rounding second base’, projected to be complete in spring of 2022

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Town of Abingdon released an update on the Sports Complex currently under construction with aerial photography and a projected opening in the spring of 2022.

According to a press release from the city, contractors have now finished electrical and fiber optic installation. The release states irrigation and drain system work is still underway. The town expects concrete flooring to be poured within the week.

Work on some aspects of the project are dependent on the weather, such as the multiuse fields, access road, parking lots and walking trail.

Photo: Town of Abingdon

