ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Saturday for The Meadows Sports Complex in Abingdon.

The opening ceremony will take place at 1 p.m.

The day’s events will include ceremonial first pitches, Abingdon Little League Homerun Derby, a soccer showcase, and activities for kids.

The new complex is located at 78 Cook Street in Abingdon.

Following the grand opening, the facility will be open to the public daily from dawn to dusk.