Abingdon restaurant 128 Pecan to offer free Thanksgiving meals ‘no questions asked’

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – An Abingdon restaurant is offering free meals for all to enjoy this Thanksgiving.

According to a statement from 128 Pecan provided by Green Spring Collaborative, the restaurant will serve up to 350 meals to the public starting at 10 a.m. and running until 2 p.m. Nov. 25.

The boxed meal will include turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, a roll, cranberry sauce and a slice of pecan pie.

The meals will be given as supplies last and will be first come, first served.

“Just show up,” the statement reads. “No questions asked.”