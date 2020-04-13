Abingdon residents evacuated from homes on Henderson Court due to flooding

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Residents of apartments on Henderson Court in Abingdon, Virginia were evacuated after overnight rains caused flooding in the area.

News Channel 11’s Ashley Sharp was live on the scene at Henderson Court off of Walden Road, where water could be seen entering the front doors of homes.

Flooding at Henderson Ct. apartments in Abingdon- I’m told multiple people were evacuated by EMS and police due to flooding within the last two hours. pic.twitter.com/FQEVVgkGbN — Ashley Sharp (@AshleySharpWJHL) April 13, 2020

Members of the Abingdon Fire Department and EMS reported to the area just before 4 a.m.

FLOODING at 230 HENDERSON CT ABINGDON. Please use caution in the area. April 13, 2020 at 03:50AM — AlertAbingdon (@AlertAbingdon) April 13, 2020

A water rescue occurred earlier Monday morning at another apartment complex on Woodby Lane in Abingdon.

