Abingdon residents evacuated from homes on Henderson Court due to flooding

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Residents of apartments on Henderson Court in Abingdon, Virginia were evacuated after overnight rains caused flooding in the area.
News Channel 11’s Ashley Sharp was live on the scene at Henderson Court off of Walden Road, where water could be seen entering the front doors of homes.
Members of the Abingdon Fire Department and EMS reported to the area just before 4 a.m.
A water rescue occurred earlier Monday morning at another apartment complex on Woodby Lane in Abingdon.
