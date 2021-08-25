Abingdon Recycle Day to provide free recycling services to community

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The Town of Abingdon’s Sustain Abingdon Committee teamed with Keep Southwest Virginia Beautiful to provide the community with some free recycling options.

Abingdon Recycle Day will be held on Saturday, August 28 from 9 a.m. until noon at 314 Depot Square.

This event will have e-waste recycling, document shredding and aluminum can recycling options and is available only to Abingdon residents and business owners. Participants need to bring an ID or utility bill with proof of address.

For more information, call 276-628-4321.