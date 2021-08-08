Abingdon Police searching for suspect in Snapchat extortion case

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Abingdon Police are investigating after a juvenile reported an extortion attempt over social media app Snapchat, police say.

According to a press release by Abingdon PD, the suspect “threatened harm to the victim’s family and school during the attempt.”

The report states that the victim’s school is not in any danger due to the threat, but officers will be stationed at local schools on Monday and throughout the week.

“I commend the victim for having the courage to report this incident,” Chief Holbrook said in the statement. “I encourage parents to continuously monitor and educate their children about the dangers of being online.”