Abingdon PD: Police pursuit suspect on the loose, public advised to be cautious

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Officials with the Abingdon Police Department advise residents to remain indoors as police agencies work to locate a Sunday morning police pursuit suspect.

Residents who live in the area of Taylor Street, Henry Street, Wiley Street (Taylors Hill area of Abingdon), and in the area of Hill Drive, Hillside Drive, and Crestview Drive (any area located behind the Washington County, VA Library), are advised to remain inside, lock their doors, and make sure all vehicles are locked and the keys are not in the vehicles, police said.

If anyone sees anything or anyone suspicious, they are advised to call the police.

Officials said multiple police agencies are working in this area to find a suspect in a pursuit that happened this morning.

Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis told News Channel 11 that police are also searching the Russell Road and Henry Street area.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in the incident.